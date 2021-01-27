RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Sheriff Chad Bianco of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department shared in a Facebook post Wednesday that he and his entire immediate family caught COVID-19 and are quarantining as they recover.
Bianco said he, his children, and his wife, Denise, all had mild symptoms. Bianco added he knew he had COVID-19 after losing his sense of taste and smell.
He added his grandchildren tested negative for the virus.
Bianco posted a picture of him and his wife smiling, adding that he will be working from home during the rest of his quarantine.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,641 newly confirmed cases and 33 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 268,490 cases and 3,003 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 190,618 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,238 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 315 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Tuesday.