By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Sanitation & Environment announced Wednesday it is looking to collect donated toiletries for victims of human trafficking.

Anyone who wants to help survivors can donate new, full-size shampoo, conditioner, hair products, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, and deodorant into collection bins.

There are six different donation sites:

– South L.A. District Yard, 786 S. Mission Road, Boyle Heights;

– West Valley District Yard, 8840 Vanalden Ave., Northridge;

– West L.A. District Yard, 2027 Stoner Ave., Sawtelle;

– North Central District Yard, 452 San Fernando Road, Lincoln Heights;

– East Valley District Yard, 11050 Pendleton St., Sun Valley;

– Harbor District Yard, 1400 N. Gaffey St., San Pedro.

The bins will be near the main office of each yard Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The donations will be collected until February 12.

The effort is in partnership with the office of Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez.

