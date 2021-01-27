LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Sanitation & Environment announced Wednesday it is looking to collect donated toiletries for victims of human trafficking.
Anyone who wants to help survivors can donate new, full-size shampoo, conditioner, hair products, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, and deodorant into collection bins.
There are six different donation sites:
– South L.A. District Yard, 786 S. Mission Road, Boyle Heights;
– West Valley District Yard, 8840 Vanalden Ave., Northridge;
– West L.A. District Yard, 2027 Stoner Ave., Sawtelle;
– North Central District Yard, 452 San Fernando Road, Lincoln Heights;
– East Valley District Yard, 11050 Pendleton St., Sun Valley;
– Harbor District Yard, 1400 N. Gaffey St., San Pedro.
The bins will be near the main office of each yard Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The donations will be collected until February 12.
The effort is in partnership with the office of Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez.
