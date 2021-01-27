LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Amanda Gorman, who wowed the world with her remarkable poem during the presidential inauguration last week, will get another chance on the big stage when she performs at Super Bowl LV.

The 22-year-old Los Angeles native will read an original poem at the pregame ceremony of the Super Bowl, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The poem has been written specifically for the three honorary Super Bowl captains: educator Trimaine Davis, nurse Suzie Dorner and Marine Corps veteran James Martin.

All three were selected for their work during the pandemic. Davis is also an L.A. native who works at UCLA.

Gorman will read her poem just prior to the coin toss. The reading will be aired during the national CBS telecast.

Gorman’s powerful rendition of her poem “The Hill We Climb” for President Joe Biden’s inauguration garnered immediate national acclaim.

“Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed a nation that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished,” Gorman read. “We the successors of a country and a time, where a skinny Black girl, descended from slaves and raised by a single mother, can dream of becoming president, only to find herself reciting for one.”

She attended New Roads School, a private K-12 school in Santa Monica. She was selected in 2014 as the first L.A. youth poet laureate and in 2017 as the first national youth poet laureate. She graduated in May from Harvard University with a degree in sociology.

Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs will be played Feb. 7 in Tampa. It will air on CBS2.