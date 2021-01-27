LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A longtime educator in Los Angeles has been named one of three honorary captains for upcoming Super Bowl LV.

Trimaine Davis is a retention coordinator for the VIP Scholars program at UCLA.

“I’m still very surprised. I’m probably going to be at the Super Bowl, like, this is not happening,” Davis told CBS This Morning in an interview that aired Wednesday.

Davis was named an honorary captain for the upcoming Super Bowl for work in the community. During the pandemic, Davis worked to get laptops, tablets and internet access for students across Los Angeles.

“The work that we do at UCLA, there’s a high focus on first generation college going students, and also students of color,” Davis told CTM.

Along with Davis, nurse Suzie Dorner from Tampa and Marine James Martin from Pittsburgh.

Along with appearing at Super Bowl LV, inaugural poet and fellow L.A. native Amanda Gorman will also be performing an original poem in their honor at the big game.

Super Bowl LV will be played Feb. 7 in Tampa Bay. It will air on CBS2.

The @NFL has named three community leaders as honorary Super Bowl captains, and @TheAmandaGorman will be performing an original poem in their honor.

First on @CBSThisMorning, @BojorquezCBS spoke with Suzie Dorner, Trimaine Davis & James Martin ahead of the big game. #SB55 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Y5E0mD1fFJ

— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 27, 2021