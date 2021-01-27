(CBS)- CBS has announced the new comedy United States Of Al, from award-winning executive producer Chuck Lorre and creators/writers David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, will premiere Thursday, April 1st at 9:30 PM ET/PT after The Unicorn‘s season two finale, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access.

United States Of Al stars Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young in a comedy about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (“Al”) (Kalyan), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America. Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss and Farrah Mackenzie also star.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available and be sure to tune in on April 1st for the United States Of Al series premiere. Check your local listings for more information.