LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – COVID-19 protocols have forced the UCLA men’s basketball team to postpone their next two games against the Oregon Ducks.
The two games, scheduled for Thursday and next Monday, Feb. 1, were postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon Ducks basketball program. It’s unclear when they will be rescheduled.
UCLA (12-3) will next face Oregon State this Saturday at Pauley Pavilion.
Monday’s game against Oregon was already a rescheduled game from Dec. 23 that had also been postponed due to the coronavirus.
UCLA has now had four games postponed this season because of COVID-19 protocols, the other two both against Long Beach state.