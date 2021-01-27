CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid, KCAL 9, UCLA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – COVID-19 protocols have forced the UCLA men’s basketball team to postpone their next two games against the Oregon Ducks.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. #4 and Jaylen Clark #0 of the UCLA Bruins walk off the court after defeating the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion on Jan. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

The two games, scheduled for Thursday and next Monday, Feb. 1, were postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon Ducks basketball program. It’s unclear when they will be rescheduled.

UCLA (12-3) will next face Oregon State this Saturday at Pauley Pavilion.

Monday’s game against Oregon was already a rescheduled game from Dec. 23 that had also been postponed due to the coronavirus.

UCLA has now had four games postponed this season because of COVID-19 protocols, the other two both against Long Beach state.