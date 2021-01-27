LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was killed in a crash Wednesday evening on the northbound 110 Freeway in Harbor Gateway.
Authorities were called about 6 p.m. to the crash near the Redondo Beach Boulevard off-ramp, said California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, she said. The identity of the victim has not been released.
No details were immediately available on what led to the crash.
Three lanes were shut down on the northbound Harbor Freeway, along with the Redondo Beach Boulevard off-ramp, as authorities investigated, Kravig said.
