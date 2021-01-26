CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Beverly Hills, KCAL 9, LA Weather, Los Angeles, Montecito

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tuesday might be cool and dry, but a slow-moving storm system promising several inches of rain is bearing down on Southern California.

The region is taking a breather Tuesday after wild weather that included gusty winds, hail and snow. Even though conditions are sunny and dry, temperatures are still in the mid-to-upper 50s, and the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine only reopened Tuesday afternoon.

But authorities are bracing for heavy rain after the National Weather Service forecast a “major long-duration winter storm.” The Central Coast is expected to bear the brunt of the heavy rainfall, and the Montecito Fire Department says they are preparing for rainfall of between 2 and 8 inches over three days, which could lead to rock falls, debris flows, and coastal flooding.

In Beverly Hills, the city’s Office Of Emergency Management is offering residents sandbags at 342 Foothill Road.

Rain is expected to begin falling in Southern California Tuesday night, but the heaviest rainfall for the region is forecast on Thursday.

A high surf advisory is also in effect until Tuesday night from the Central Coast to Los Angeles beaches, which are also under a water use advisory through Wednesday.