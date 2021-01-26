LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tuesday might be cool and dry, but a slow-moving storm system promising several inches of rain is bearing down on Southern California.

The region is taking a breather Tuesday after wild weather that included gusty winds, hail and snow. Even though conditions are sunny and dry, temperatures are still in the mid-to-upper 50s, and the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine only reopened Tuesday afternoon.

But authorities are bracing for heavy rain after the National Weather Service forecast a “major long-duration winter storm.” The Central Coast is expected to bear the brunt of the heavy rainfall, and the Montecito Fire Department says they are preparing for rainfall of between 2 and 8 inches over three days, which could lead to rock falls, debris flows, and coastal flooding.

All eyes are now on our major long-duration winter storm slated to affect SoCal from Tue night-Fri. We are expecting the Central Coast to be hammered with several inches of rain, and a bit less farther south. Keep an eye on our forecast for the latest details. #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/KPV5oPMWEI — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 26, 2021

In Beverly Hills, the city’s Office Of Emergency Management is offering residents sandbags at 342 Foothill Road.

Here comes our storm! This #GOES17 satellite loop with lightning flashes confirms the strength of this system approaching the NW CA coast & the long stream of moisture associated with it. We expect rain to pick up along our Central Coast tonight. #CAwx #AtmosphericRiver #LArain pic.twitter.com/WZjUE169sA — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 26, 2021

Rain is expected to begin falling in Southern California Tuesday night, but the heaviest rainfall for the region is forecast on Thursday.

A high surf advisory is also in effect until Tuesday night from the Central Coast to Los Angeles beaches, which are also under a water use advisory through Wednesday.