LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southwest Airlines has joined American, United, and Delta Airlines in banning emotional support animals from their flights starting March 1.
The only animals that will be classified as service animals by Southwest Airlines will be trained service dogs with documentation.
Related: Proposed Rules Could Boot Emotional Support Animals From Flights
Passengers are still able to bring small animals like dogs and cats on flights within the United States for $95 each way.
The animals must be vaccinated and stay in their carriers during the duration of the entire flight.
Travelers that already have reservations with Southwest beyond March 1 should contact the airline for more information.
Southwest recently announced it will begin daily nonstop flights from Long Beach Airport to five more cities beginning in March.
The newly added flights will travel directly to Chicago, Dallas, Houston, St. Louis, and Reno.