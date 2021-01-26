CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
HOMELAND (CBSLA)

HOMELAND (CBSLA) — The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was investigating after deputies shot and killed a person described only as a suspect.

According to the department, the shooting happened in the 26000 block of Steinhoff Avenue, near Highway 74, in the unincorporated area of Homeland near Hemet.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting nor was it clear what time the shooting took place.

The department said no deputies or residents were injured. People were asked to avoid the area as the investigation continued.