HOMELAND (CBSLA) — The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was investigating after deputies shot and killed a person described only as a suspect.
We are currently investigating a deputy involved shooting in the 26000 block of Steinhoff Ave in the unincorporated area of Homeland. Suspect is deceased. No deputies or community members were injured. Please avoid the area. This is an active investigation. pic.twitter.com/akYLpPaSqo
— Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) January 27, 2021
According to the department, the shooting happened in the 26000 block of Steinhoff Avenue, near Highway 74, in the unincorporated area of Homeland near Hemet.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting nor was it clear what time the shooting took place.
The department said no deputies or residents were injured. People were asked to avoid the area as the investigation continued.