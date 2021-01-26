PASADENA (CBSLA) – The cities of Pasadena and Long Beach immediately gave permission for restaurants to resume outdoor dining and hair and nail salons to reopen following the governor’s announcement Monday that California had lifted the regional stay-at-home order due to progress made in combatting the coronavirus.

Both cities announced that all restaurants can resume outdoor dining, and hair, nail and personal care service businesses can also reopen indoor operations.

Bars and breweries must remain closed however, and retail stores can still only operate with 25% capacity. However, wineries can hold outdoor tastings.

Houses of worship can only operate outdoors, both cities said. This differs from Los Angeles County, which last month gave permission for houses of worship to hold indoor services. Although they are in Los Angeles County, Pasadena and Long Beach each have their own independent health department.

Movie theaters, museums, galleries and cardrooms can only operate outdoors as well.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the regional stay-at-home order – which had been in place since early December — and replaced it with the color-coded tier system. All 11 counties in Southern California are in the purple tier, which is the most restrictive.

L.A. County has announced that the outdoor dining ban will be lifted beginning Friday, but it also gave permission for hair and nail salons to reopen immediately.