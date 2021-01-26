BURBANK (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed during what may have been a robbery at a Burbank apartment early Tuesday morning.
Burbank police officers were dispatched to the home in the 200 block of West Tujunga Avenue at 1:45 a.m. on several 911 calls of gunshots and loud noises.
They arrived on scene to find a man inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, Burbank police Lt. Derek Green told reporters. He died at the scene.
Officers also encountered a distraught woman, believed to be in a relationship with the victim, who told police that at least two suspects had broken into the apartment and shot him, Green said.
She told police that the suspects made demands and then fled with some stolen property following the shooting.
“We do believe that there was a robbery element to this, we believe the suspects entered the apartment, they made some demands of the residents, and they may have stolen some property,” Green disclosed.
One of the victims may have been tied up by the suspects as well.
Police did not immediately confirm the victim’s identity.
There was no description of the suspects and no word regarding whether the home invasion was random or targeted in natured.
The woman was not hurt.