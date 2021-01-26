BURBANK (CBSLA) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Burbank home early Tuesday morning.
Burbank police officers were dispatched to the home in the 200 block of West Tujunga Avenue at 1:45 a.m. on a report of loud noises coming from the residence.
They arrived on scene to find a man dead inside, a Burbank police spokesperson told CBSLA.
Police did not confirm the man’s identity, a cause of death or a possible motive.
It’s unclear if there was some kind of home invasion involved, police added. No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information.