By CBSLA Staff
BURBANK (CBSLA) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Burbank home early Tuesday morning.

Jan. 26, 2021. (CBSLA)

Burbank police officers were dispatched to the home in the 200 block of West Tujunga Avenue at 1:45 a.m. on a report of loud noises coming from the residence.

They arrived on scene to find a man dead inside, a Burbank police spokesperson told CBSLA.

Police did not confirm the man’s identity, a cause of death or a possible motive.

It’s unclear if there was some kind of home invasion involved, police added. No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information.