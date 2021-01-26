LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 2021 Los Angeles Marathon, originally scheduled for March 21 and subsequently postponed to May 23, has again been rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Given the current state of the pandemic in the Los Angeles area and the pace of the vaccine roll-out, the Rose Bowl Half Marathon & 5K, the LA Big 5K and the Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS will be rescheduled for the fall 2021,” marathon officials said in a statement posted to Twitter.
“We are currently exploring available dates with our host cities and venues,” the statement continued. “This process will take some weeks and a decision regarding new dates will be announced as soon as possible. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of all athletes, volunteers and city officials as our top priority.”
The Los Angeles Marathon has been held in March since its inaugural edition in 1986, except for 2009 and 2016. Last year, the race went on as planned despite emerging concerns about the novel coronavirus.
