LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León had a rough time Tuesday getting through the Pledge of Allegiance.

The 54-year-old Democrat was leading the rest of the council in the pledge when he seemingly forgot the words.

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America,” he started, before suddenly stopping.

The video of the councilman struggling to get through the pledge went viral on social media, prompting de León, who represents the city’s 14th District, to issue an apology on Twitter.

Embarrassing, am I right? If you or someone you know got a good laugh out of my own “unique” version of the pledge of allegiance, consider donating a few $$ to https://t.co/Ig5Qrkr4i2. They’re doing amazing work in CD 14 to provide food security for undocumented immigrants. pic.twitter.com/XBpc6V2fTQ

— Kevin de Leόn (@kdeleon) January 27, 2021