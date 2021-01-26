LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Northern Italian town where Lakers icon Kobe Bryant spent a portion of his childhood has unveiled a plaza in his honor on the one-year anniversary of his death.
The city of Reggio Emilia on Tuesday unveiled the “Largo Kobe and Gianna Bryant,” according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.
Bryant lived in Reggio Emilia as a child while his father, Joe Bryant, played basketball for Cantine Riunite, the local pro team.
Tuesday marks exactly one year since the devastating helicopter crash which claimed the lives of the Lakers legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.
On the morning of Jan. 26, 2020, a Sikorsky S-76B helicopter carrying the nine people had departed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County and was bound for Camarillo, with the passengers on board heading to Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Kobe was set to coach Gianna in a tournament game. However, the helicopter crashed in Calabasas amid heavy fog.