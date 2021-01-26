LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A mural of Eddie Van Halen now adorns the back wall of Guitar Center’s flagship Hollywood location on the Sunset Strip, the store announced Tuesday, on the late musician’s 66th birthday.

Guitar Center teamed up with renowned artist Robert Vargas to pay tribute to the late guitar virtuoso’s legacy with the mural of Van Halen playing his iconic “Frankenstrat” guitar.

Vargas donated his time and talent to design and create the mural at 7425 Sunset Blvd. The artwork is approximately 17 feet tall and 105 feet long.

“Eddie was one of my creative heroes,” Vargas said. “When I was young, the debut Van Halen record was the first album I ever owned. He influenced me over the years in so many different ways. As soon as the news hit of his passing, I knew I had to do something creative to memorialize him, and Guitar Center was the obvious venue. Right here on the Sunset Strip, where the band made their bones — I can’t think of a better place for this tribute to him, and I thank Guitar Center for giving me the canvas to share it with the world.”

Guitar Center’s Hollywood location has a history of paying tribute to Van Halen. His handprints are a main attraction of the “RockWalk” outside the store, along with several of his prized instruments and other memorabilia that are on display behind glass.

Van Halen died from cancer on Oct. 6 at age 65.

