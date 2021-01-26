CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland is making more changes and updates to some of its fan-favorite rides, this time to the world-famous Jungle Cruise.

Disney says it is removing what it calls racially-insensitive depictions of native people from the ride. The updated ride will for the first time incorporate the skipper as a figure in the cruise’s story.

(credit: Disney)

“As Imagineers, it is our responsibility to ensure experiences we create and stories we share reflect the voices and perspectives of the world around us,” Carmen Smith, of Walt Disney Imagineering’s Creative Development & Inclusion Strategies, said in a statement. “With Jungle Cruise, we’re bringing to life more of what people love – the humor and wit of our incredible skippers, while making needed updates.”

(credit: Disney)

Disney says the makeover is happening independent of an upcoming Jungle Cruise-inspired film starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, who will coincidentally be playing a skipper.

The changes are expected at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in Florida, where the ride is currently open.