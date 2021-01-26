ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland is making more changes and updates to some of its fan-favorite rides, this time to the world-famous Jungle Cruise.
Disney says it is removing what it calls racially-insensitive depictions of native people from the ride. The updated ride will for the first time incorporate the skipper as a figure in the cruise’s story.
“As Imagineers, it is our responsibility to ensure experiences we create and stories we share reflect the voices and perspectives of the world around us,” Carmen Smith, of Walt Disney Imagineering’s Creative Development & Inclusion Strategies, said in a statement. “With Jungle Cruise, we’re bringing to life more of what people love – the humor and wit of our incredible skippers, while making needed updates.”
Disney says the makeover is happening independent of an upcoming Jungle Cruise-inspired film starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, who will coincidentally be playing a skipper.
The changes are expected at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in Florida, where the ride is currently open.