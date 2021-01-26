LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Some Los Angeles officials are aiming to strengthen the rights of freelance employees in the city.
Councilmember Bob Blumenfield on Tuesday introduced a motion, calling for several protections for such workers.
Among his suggestions, Blumenfield said employers should have detailed contracts, including pay and scope of work, with their freelance employees when work exceeds a certain amount.
He also is calling on employers to pay freelancers within 30 days in the absence of a written contract.
Blumenfield said he wants to figure out a way to enforce compliance.
RELATED: Freelance Workers Struggle To Access Expanded Unemployment Benefits Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Freelance workers are typically employees who are self-employed, but providing services for a company or are considered employees without long-term obligations that usually include benefits of regular full-time workers.
If adopted, the motion would recommend a “Freelance Isn’t Free Act,” similar to one already enacted in New York.
On May 15, 2017, the New York variation of the law established and enhanced protections for freelance workers, including having a written contract, timely and full payment, and protection from retaliation.
The New York Law also establishes penalties for violations of these rights, similar to what Blumenfield is proposing.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)