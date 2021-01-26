'I Miss You, Hermano': Pau Gasol Remembers Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gigi Year After Tragic Crash In a heartfelt Instagram post, former Lakers star Pau Gasol paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on Tuesday, a year after he died in a tragic helicopter crash.

Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Remembered On One-Year Anniversary Of Tragic Crash"Man, it's a saying that says, `Time heals all,"' LeBron James told reporters. "And as devastating and as tragic as it was and still is to all of us involved with it, only time (will help). And it takes time."