Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Remembered On One-Year Anniversary Of Tragic Crash"Man, it's a saying that says, `Time heals all,"' LeBron James told reporters. "And as devastating and as tragic as it was and still is to all of us involved with it, only time (will help). And it takes time."

Vanessa Bryant On First Anniversary Of Kobe And Gianna's Deaths: ‘It Still Doesn’t Seem Real’"I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!”

LeBron Scores 46, Lakers Beat Cavs To Stay Perfect On RoadLeBron James went on tear in the fourth quarter on his former home court, scoring 23 of his 46 points to keep the Los Angeles Lakers unbeaten on the road with a 115-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.