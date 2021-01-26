LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — An investigation continues Tuesday into a Lake Elsinore house fire that killed two young girls.
The fire at a Lakeland Village home was first reported at about 2:50 p.m. Monday in the 32900 Block of Blackwell Boulevard. Firefighters arrived to find the single-family home fully involved.
High winds and downed power lines complicated the firefight, but the flames were out by about 4 p.m.
Witnesses said several rooms were on fire, and there was heavy smoke in the garage, where two bodies were found. The Riverside County Coroner’s Office said the two people killed were girls just 1 and 2 years old.
A total of six people were transported to area hospitals with various injuries, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire officials. Several dogs were also hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.