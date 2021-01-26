LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a Lake Elsinore house fire that killed two young siblings.
The fire at a Lakeland Village home was first reported at about 2:50 p.m. Monday in the 32900 block of Blackwell Boulevard. Firefighters arrived to find the single-family home fully involved.
High winds and downed power lines complicated the firefight, but the flames were out by about 4 p.m.
Witnesses said several rooms were on fire, and there was heavy smoke in the garage. A mother, great-grandmother and three children — a two-year-old and a pair of 1-year-old twins — were all inside the home at the time of the fire.
A 2-year-old boy and one of his sisters died in the fire. The mother and great-grandmother are being treated for critical burn injuries, while the surviving twin girl was taken to an Orange County hospital for treatment.
Several dogs were also hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.