VENTURA (CBSLA) – Following California’s announcement that the regional stay-home-order has been lifted in Southern California, certain businesses in Ventura County are now able to reopen outdoors.

Services and activities such as outdoor dining and personal services may resume immediately with required modifications, county officials announced Monday.

“We ask our residents to continue to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities from COVID-19 by limiting gathering with anyone you don’t live with, wearing a face-covering whenever you leave home, maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from anyone you don’t live with and washing your hands frequently,” said Public Health Director Rigoberto Vargas.

Under the Purple Tier, the following sectors are permitted to reopen with outdoor operations while enforcing social distancing, face-coverings, and sanitization efforts:

Restaurants

Gyms and Fitness Centers (12 feet social distancing required)

Places of worship

Playgrounds and recreational facilities

Family Entertainment Centers (e.g. bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages, kart racing, and arcades)

Movie theaters

Museums, zoos, aquariums

Wineries

Cardrooms, satellite wagering

Bars, pubs, brewpubs and breweries may operate outdoors if they are offering sit-down, outdoor meals. Outdoor operations may be conducted under a tent, canopy, or another shelter if no more than one side is closed.

Outdoor dining is limited to members of the same household and must end by 11 p.m. Diners are also restricted to an hour and a half time limit.

Restaurants can remain open for takeout or delivery past 11 pm as their permit allows.

Meanwhile, the following sectors are open for indoor operations while maintaining COVID safety standards:

All retail at 25% capacity

Critical infrastructure

Hair salons and barbershops

Libraries at 25% capacity

Nail salons and electrolysis operations

Personal care services (e.g. body waxing, estheticians, tattoo, massage)

Professional sports (without live audiences)

Shopping centers (e.g. malls, destination centers, swap meets, excluding food courts and common areas) at 25% capacity

More information about the state’s tier system and specific allowable activities for Ventura County can be found here.