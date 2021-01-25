LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The regional stay-at-home order that has shuttered outdoor dining and closed hair and nail salons could be lifted as soon as Monday, the California Restaurant Association told its members Sunday.

That means outdoor dining could resume and salons could reopen in Southern California, if individual counties allow it. Counties would return to using the color-coded tier system, sources told the Los Angeles Times.

The CRA said in a letter that Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to make the formal announcement Monday. The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services provided CBSLA with the following statement Sunday night.

“We see promising signs that California is slowly emerging from the most intense stage of this pandemic,” said Brian Ferguson, deputy direct for crisis communication. “We continue to look at what that means for the regional stay-at-home order and anticipate that the state Department of Public Health will provide a formal update tomorrow morning.”

The regional stay-at-home order, which took effect Dec. 7, bans nearly all private and public gatherings. It also bans restaurant dining, both indoor and outdoor.

The stay-at-home order was triggered when a region’s intensive care unit availability dipped below 15%. According to the latest state numbers from Saturday, Southern California’s ICU capacity is at 4.5%

Under the order, all hair salons and personal care facilities must close, along with all bars and breweries, movie theaters, cardrooms, museums and zoos. Retail stores are limited to 20% capacity, and grocery stores to 35%.

The order does, however, allow for religious gatherings and protests. Los Angeles County has been allowing houses of worship to hold indoor services since last month.

Schools which have already been given waivers to reopen campuses are allowed to continue in-person instruction under the order as well.

The 11 counties in the Southern California region are Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Mono, Imperial and Inyo.