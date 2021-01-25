LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Teachers in the Long Beach Unified School District will begin to receive COVID-19 vaccinations Monday, making them the first group of teachers in Los Angeles County to do so.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia confirmed Sunday that LBUSD teachers would begin getting vaccinated Monday at the Long Beach Entertainment and Convention Center. It’s unclear how many doses were available for them.

“Tomorrow, @LBSchools teachers and school staff start to get vaccinated,” he tweeted. “It’s a huge step forward towards protecting educators and safely reopening school campuses. I look forward to welcoming them at the Long Beach Convention Center.”

Last week, the city began vaccinating restaurant and grocery store workers at the convention center.

Although it is in L.A. County, Long Beach has its own independent health department.

L.A. County itself is still only vaccinating healthcare workers and those over 65 due to a shortage in vaccines. On Sunday, county health officials said they would be receiving 137,000 new doses this week. However, 89,000 of them have already been guaranteed to people who need their second shot. That leaves less than 50,000 available for new appointments for the week.

“Our biggest problem, our biggest challenge, is just scarcity of vaccine,” L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said Sunday.

Ferrer said L.A. County has been allocated about 685,000 doses from the federal government. So far, about 520,000 doses have been administered.