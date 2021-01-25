LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has died of complications related to COVID-19, the department announced Monday.
Deputy Santiago Carrillo was a 14-year veteran of the force assigned to the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.
“We are grateful for his service to L.A. County,” the department said in a tweet. “Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”
Just last month, LASD Deputy Timothy Tellez, a 20-year veteran of the force, died from complications of coronavirus.