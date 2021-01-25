LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County will
come into alignment with state restrictions now that the COVID-19 stay-at-home order has been lifted, including a resumption of outdoor dining by the end of the week, officials said Monday.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis made the announcement after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California’s regional stay-at-home order has been lifted because of a marked improvement in the state’s battle against the coronavirus.
