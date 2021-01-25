LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One day before of the anniversary of the Calabasas helicopter crash that killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, two local lawmakers again pushed for the passage of a helicopter safety bill.

Today @SenFeinstein & I re-introduced the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act, which requires the FAA to strengthen safety standards for helicopters in the wake of last year's tragedy that claimed the life of Kobe, Gianna and 7 others. https://t.co/obgpjbGa1Q — Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) January 25, 2021

“Mandatory terrain awareness equipment on all helicopters has been recommended by the [National Transportation Safety Board] for 15 years,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, said in a joint statement released with Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Sherman Oaks. “It’s clear the simple addition of this equipment will help keep passengers safe and prevent crashes due to poor visibility.”

Despite the NTSB’s recommendation, the Federal Aviation Administration only requires air ambulances to have the equipment.

The Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act would require all helicopters with six or more passengers to have the equipment installed.

We saw how deadly flying in low visibility without this equipment can be when a helicopter carrying Kobe and Gianna Bryant crashed. Ensuring terrain awareness equipment is mandatory will make our skies safer and I look forward to this bill becoming law.https://t.co/HFzaN0OSeT — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 25, 2021

A preliminary report from the NTSB found that the Jan. 26, 2020 crash occurred as the pilot was flying in foggy weather. The helicopter was not equipped with terrain awareness technology when it slammed into a Calabasas hillside.

NTSB officials have not yet declared the cause of the crash or stated whether the additional equipment would have played a factor in the passengers’ survival. A Feb. 9 meeting has been set to announce the results of the investigation.

