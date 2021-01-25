HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Loyal patrons of Hollywood’s famed Musso & Frank Grill have donated more than $100,000 to help the still-shuttered restaurant’s employees during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the owners announced Monday.

The owners of Hollywood’s oldest restaurant set up the Musso & Frank Employee Relief Fund in December with a stated goal of $100,000 to help the company’s 84 furloughed employees.

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had raised $100,626.

The restaurant’s CFO/COO Mark Echeverria, a fourth-generation member of the family of owners, said all of the money was going directly to the employees to help cover their costs of living. The company was continuing to provide health insurance benefits for all employees.

“So many friends, longtime patrons, and members of our extended Musso family reached out to us without prompting, inquiring as to how they might go about making a charitable contribution to the welfare of our employees,” he said. “We were touched by these acts of generosity.

“Knowing that dozens of longtime and new patrons were willing to demonstrate their support for our employees warmed our hearts,” he continued. “Everyone really came through for the Musso team and helped us achieve our $100,000 goal.”

The company has also said that 25% of all retail sales generated by the purchase of the restaurant’s online merchandise — which includes Musso & Frank-branded face coverings, cuff links, gift cards and an award-winning book detailing the restaurant’s history — will also go into the employee fund.

Echeverria said the entire team remained focused on overcoming the challenges created by the pandemic and was looking optimistically to the future.

