(CBS Local)- The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida with the intention of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. If they do so, they’ll do it without left tackle and former top pick Eric Fisher who suffered a torn Achillies tendon in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game win over the Buffalo Bills.

Fisher left the game in the fourth quarter and had to be helped off the field by teammates and trainers. He was ruled out for the rest of the game with an Achilles injury, the severity of which was not clarified during the game. This morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport told Good Morning Football that Fisher tore his Achilles on the play which ends his season. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid then confirmed that reporting in his press conference Monday.

Coach Reid just confirmed that Eric Fisher tore his Achilles tendon last night. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) January 25, 2021

The 30-year-old Fisher started 15 games this season for the team earning his second Pro Bowl nomination. The former first overall pick in the 2013 Draft played 95% of the Chiefs offensive snaps this season.

Now, with Fisher out and the previous injury to right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, the Chiefs will be down their two starting tackles when they meet the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Martinas Rankin, who stepped in for Fisher late in the game Sunday, would likely get the start opposite Mike Remmers who has been filling in at right tackle in Schwartz’s absence.

Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7 with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. EST.