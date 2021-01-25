SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County Monday announced that it would again allow local restaurants to open for outdoor service and personal care services to reopen with modifications.

The announcement came after Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted regional stay-at-home orders and re-implemented the state’s tier system due to what he called a marked improvement in key pandemic metrics across the state — including a projected intensive care unit availability in the coming weeks above 15%.

In that tier system, San Bernardino County remained in the state’s most restrictive purple tier.

“This is great news for businesses and county residents who have been struggling financially since March 2020, but most especially since December when the State imposed the Regional Stay-at-Home Order,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said. “This is a huge step forward in our recovery. With the vaccine being rolled out throughout the state, I am cautiously optimistic about the year ahead and encourage residents to get vaccinated as soon as they are able.”

As a result of the announcement, the county will implement the following guidelines immediately:

In-person gatherings, which were previously prohibited, are now permitted for up to members of three households.

Restaurants, which previously were limited to take-out and delivery, may now provide outdoor dining. (Limited indoor dining remains prohibited until the County reaches the red tier.)

Hair and nail salons, barbershops, and other personal services may now reopen with limited capacity.

Grocery stores may expand capacity to 50%, compared to 35% under the prior restrictions. Other retailers may increase capacity from 20% to 25% capacity.

Hotels and other short-term rental lodging can serve non-essential patrons with restrictions.

Museums and zoos can resume outside operations.

A full list of businesses and recreation activities allowed can be found on the state’s website.

On Monday, the county reported 1,571 newly confirmed cases and 11 more deaths, bringing countywide totals to 266,028 cases and 1,678 deaths.

There were 1,274 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 297 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

The county’s adjusted daily case rate was 61.2 per 100,000 residents. In order to move to the red tier, that number has to be below seven.