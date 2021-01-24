TAMPA, FLORIDA (CBSLA) – It will be the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Super Bowl 55 this year.
During the championship game Sunday, the Buccaneers beat out the Green Bay Packers 28-10 at Lambeau Field where Quarterback Tom Brady delivered three touchdown passes. Brady has six Super Bowl rings, an NFL record.
Also on Sunday, the Chiefs ended the season for the Buffalo Bills by a score of 38-24. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 25, helping the team get to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.
Super Bowl LV will air on CBS2 Sunday, Feb. 7 at 3:30 p.m. Canadian singer/songwriter The Weeknd will be performing the 2021 halftime show.