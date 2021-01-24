LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The state stay-at-home order that has closed barbershops, outdoor dining at restaurants, and hair and nail salons could be lifted as soon as Monday, according to the California Restaurant Association.
That means outdoor dining and salons would re-open in Southern California.
The California Restaurant Association said in a letter that Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to make the formal announcement Monday morning. The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services confirmed Sunday night that the order could be lifted.
“We see promising signs that California is slowly emerging from the most intense stage of this pandemic,” said Brian Ferguson, deputy direct for crisis communication. “We continue to look at what that means for the regional stay-at-home order and anticipate that the state Department of Public Health will provide a formal update tomorrow morning.”
