SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials on Sunday reported 1,795 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths.
To date, there have been 223,288 coronavirus cases and 2,638 fatalities, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
There are currently 1,732 patients hospitalized countywide with the virus, and of them, 467 are in intensive care, the Orange County Health Care Agency reports. Those numbers are down from 1,818 and 482 on Saturday.
Southern California as a region remains at zero-percent ICU availability.
“It’s a continuation of the trends we’ve seen,” Orange County CEO Frank Kim said late last week. “What this tells me is that all of the indicators are consistent. The testing rate is still high, so these aren’t false numbers. Hospitalizations are down, the ICUs are trending down and the case positivity is coming down.”
The latest super site for vaccinations in the O.C. opened Saturday at Soka University of America in Aliso Viejo.
Orange County hopes to ultimately open up five large-scale vaccination sites. Please visit occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/covid-19-testi for more information.