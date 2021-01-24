HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) – A man was shot Sunday on a street in Hawthorne and police were searching for the shooter.
It happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the 12700 block of Fonthill Avenue, Hawthorne Police Sgt. Chris Wiley said.
Wiley said police did not yet know if the shooting was gang-related but it is under investigation.
The victim’s condition was not immediately known. Police added there is no suspect description at this time.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)