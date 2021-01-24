FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a deadly stabbing in Fullerton.
The incident unfolded Saturday just before 11:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Valencia Drive. It was there that authorities responded following a report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
An investigation is ongoing. A motive for the stabbing remains unknown. Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call Fullerton Police Detective Hines at (714) 738-5334.