RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances leading up to a deadly single vehicle crash in Riverside.
The accident unfolded just before midnight along Arlington and Riverside avenues. It was there that first responders were called.
When they arrived, they located an 18-year-old man who had sustained major injuries and died. The man was driving a 2005 Ford F150 when he lost control and the car collided with a tree after exiting the westbound 91 Freeway.
The identity of the man has been withheld pending notification of loved ones. Two others in the car were taken to the hospital with major injuries.
It remains unknown whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Anyone with information was urged to call Riverside Police Traffic Det. Anderson at (951) 826-8723, incident #210002298.