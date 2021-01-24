WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA) – Skiiers and snowboarders were delighted Sunday as tons of snow filled the mountains of Wrightwood during a Southern California winter storm.

Some said it was the best snowfall they had seen in years.

“Oh my gosh, there was so much powder,” said Snowboarder Gerald Norma. “It really allows you to freestyle!”

Traffic was bumper-to-bumper as thousands were making their way up to the mountains.

“We’ve been coming here for years,” said Neil Marcus. “People are saying they’ve never seen the snow this good in 20 years so we lucked out!”

Locals said the San Bernadino County town looked completely different than last weekend when there were sunny conditions that looked more like June than January.

The snow comes as part of at least three winter storm systems, bringing with them several concerns.

“The first system will bring light showers through Sunday, while the Sunday night through early Tuesday storm system will bring very low snow levels with light to moderate precipitation,” according to the National Weather Service. “The Wednesday night through Friday storm will bring the most significant precipitation to the forecast area with plenty of snow in the mountains expected. High temperatures will remain cooler than normal through next week.”

A winter storm warning is in effect for Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino, Riverside County mountains, from 10 p.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said.

It will bring the chances of heavy snow, gusty winds, and low visibility, which will make for dangerous driving conditions. Roadways that can become impacted by snow will be 1-15 through Cajon Pass and I-5 corridor.