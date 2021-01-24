LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rain, snow and hail in parts of Southern California fell Saturday and brought cold temperatures to the region as a series of storms move through the region.
The wet weather is expected to take a pause on Sunday, but rain is anticipated to return into the overnight hours on Monday.
A bulk of the moisture from the second storm is expected to fall overnight with moderate and heavy rainfall expected to move into the Inland Empire into San Diego and Orange County.
The storm is expected to stick around into Monday with very gusty winds in the High Desert communities, and snow in the lower elevations. A winter storm watch is in effect through 10 p.m. Monday for the mountain communities of Southern California.
Snow in the lower elevations of 2000-feet to 1500-feet is possible. A high wind watch will remain in effect through Monday at 8 p.m. for the Antelope Valley with anticipated wind gusts of 35 miles per hour to upwards of 70 miles per hour.
The rain and snow is the result of an area of low pressure.
Mostly dry conditions are expected Tuesday and a third, more potent storm is expected to move in by Wednesday.