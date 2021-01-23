ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) — The gym at Soka University of America in Aliso Viejo is now the largest site in south Orange County for health care workers and anyone 65 and older to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Saturday marked the site’s soft opening.

The expectation is for the vaccine to go into the arms of about 2,000 people today.

‘While the need is great, our supplies are limited. We are working as hard as we can and utilizing all available resources to secure more vaccine from the state,” said Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett in a statement.

Orange County officials say there are currently about 66,000 vaccine doses on hand, but there are about 600,000 people who fall into the Tier 1A — that’s health care workers and people 65 and older who are eligible for the shot at the moment.

“We need more sites. We need more vaccines. We are actively working toward both. The state’s been a little slow to release the shots to the county,” said Orange County Supervisor Donald Wagner at the Soka University opening.

County supervisors say they’re pushing for additional shipments of the vaccine, so they could meet their goal of up to 8,000 shots daily here at the Soka University site, and eventually opening up other sites.

“I want to stress the importance of remaining patient as we implement the incredible task to begin vaccinating and the outreach that will go well into the summer,” said Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee.

For those getting their first dose on Saturday – they described it as a moment of relief.

“I’m relieved, yes. I’m happy for my kids that they don’t have to go through that stress of mom needs to get it because of my health issues,” said Laguna Hills resident Sue Malik.

The vaccination site at Soka Univerity in Aliso Viejo will be open daily, with vaccines available by appointment.

Orange County has set a goal of vaccinating everyone in the county by July 4, a goal that will only be met if the county receives enough vaccine shipments.

More information about getting vaccinated in O.C. can be found at https://othena.com/.