SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials on Saturday reported 2,752 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 78 more deaths.
To date, there have been 221,493 coronavirus cases and 2,625 fatalities, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
There are currently 1,818 patients hospitalized countywide with the virus, and of them, 482 are in intensive care.
So far, the county has vaccinated about 55,000, according to Orange County CEO Frank Kim.
The latest super site for vaccinations in the O.C. opened Saturday at Soka University of America in Aliso Viejo.
Orange County hopes to ultimately open up to five large-scale vaccination sites.
At-home coronavirus test kits are available at no cost for individuals that live in the O.C.
Please visit occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/covid-19-testi for more information.