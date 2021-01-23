LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — A march was held in Lynwood on Saturday for a man shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy back in October.
The Coalition for Community Control Over the Police joined the family of 25-year-old Fred Williams for the demonstration.
They marched from Mona Park in Compton to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Century Station.
Activists are demanding that the name of the deputy, who fatally shot Williams as he was running away, is released.
Williams was reportedly armed at the time.
Next week, the L.A. County Coroner’s Office will hold a public inquest into Williams’ death.
This is the department’s second inquest in more than 30 years. The first was held Nov. 30 regarding the death of Andres Guardado Pineda, who was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy in summer 2020.