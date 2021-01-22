LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra did not mince words Friday when it was announced a healthcare group will pay $40 million in a nationwide settlement to resolve allegations that the company sought Medicaid reimbursement for ventilation machines that were not medically necessary.
Lake Forest-based company, Apria Healthcare Group agreed to pay California just over $206,000 of a $4.8 million settlement in connection with the portion of the civil lawsuit that alleged violations of Medicaid laws, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
“When a healthcare company gets lazy and neglects its duty to stay within the bounds of the law, its actions can pose a threat to the health and wellbeing of those who rely on their products and services,” Becerra said in a statement. “It is up to us, working with our state and federal partners, to keep violations like those alleged against Apria in check. This settlement will return the money where it belongs — to help communities in need.”
A company representative could not be reached for immediate comment on the settlement.
The civil lawsuit, filed in February 2017 in New York District Court against Apria Healthcare Group Inc. and Apria Healthcare LLC, alleged that the company sought reimbursements for non-invasive ventilators when it was medically unnecessary or unreasonable. The suit also alleged that the company violated the Federal False Claims Act.
The settlement was negotiated by the California Department of Justice’s Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse, working with a team of other states and the federal government, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
