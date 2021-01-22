LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Airport Station Post Office near Los Angeles International Airport will begin operating from a new location on Feb. 1, the U.S. Postal Service announced Friday.
The new office will be located at 8821 Aviation Blvd., about a mile from the old location at 9029 Airport Blvd.
The old location will permanently close next Friday at 12 p.m. People with P.O. boxes, parcels or mail on hold at the location are urged to pick them up before the move.
The new LAX area location’s hours of operation will be:
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for retail;
- 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday for the post office lobby; and
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for passport appointments.
Retail and lobby operations will not be available on Saturday, Jan. 30, or Sunday, Jan. 31.
The nearest location for alternative retail services on Jan. 30 will be the Westchester Post Office at 7381 La Tijera Blvd., which will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)