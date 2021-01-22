LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thursday’s USC men’s basketball game against Stanford was postponed due to a suspected COVID-19-related issue within the Trojans’ program, the university announced.
The university said it will work with the Pac-12 and Stanford to reschedule the game on a mutually agreed upon date.
The Trojans’ scheduled game against Stanford on Dec. 13 at Galen Center was also postponed due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 in its program.
USC paused team activities until resuming practice on Dec. 27 and did not play again until Dec. 29.
Thursday’s game was scheduled for Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz.
Stanford relocated its training and competitions beginning in early December, after the Santa Clara County Public Health Department’s Nov. 28 emergency directive.
USC is next scheduled to play on Saturday.
