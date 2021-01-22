SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — The Towsley brush fire that was burning in the Santa Clarita community of Newhall, aggravated by strong winds, was 100% contained by Friday afternoon.
The fire, which had grown to 184 acres, was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 24000 block of The Old Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
At one point, more than 300 firefighters were on scene battling the flames.
The fire was extinguished about 2:30 p.m. Friday and crews cleared the scene, according to Supervisor Melanie Flores with the fire department.
The L.A. County Fire Department’s PIO said on Twitter that the successful stop to the fire was due to collaboration from several crews, including Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations Section, Angeles National Forest, CalFire, Orange County Fire Authority, Ventura County Fire Department, Los Angeles Fire Department, Santa Barbara City Fire Department, and Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority Fire officials.
