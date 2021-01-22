LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The state of California is launching a civil rights investigation of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), the largest sheriff’s department in the United States, officials announced Friday.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the state Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation will seek to determine “whether LASD has engaged in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional policing.”
The investigation comes on the heels of allegations of excessive force, retaliation, and other misconduct, as well as a number of recent reported incidents involving LASD management and personnel, Becerra said.
“There are serious concerns and reports that accountability and adherence to legitimate policing practices have lapsed at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department,” he said. “We are undertaking this investigation to determine if LASD has violated the law or the rights of the people of Los Angeles County.”
As part of the investigation, DOJ attorneys and special agents will consider information from community members and organizations, local officials, oversight entities, LASD, individual officers, and more.