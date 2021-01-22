LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday.
Riverside County health officials reported 2,544 newly confirmed cases and 38 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 258,352 cases and 2,777 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 175,433 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,455 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 330 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in overall hospitalizations from Thursday.
RELATED: Thousands In Riverside Co. Unable To Sign Up For COVID Vaccine Due To Technical Issues, New Website Coming
San Bernardino County health officials reported 2,457 newly confirmed cases and 18 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 261,199 cases and 1,579 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 242,081 had recovered.
There were 1,395 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Thursday, 313 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Wednesday.
Ventura County health officials reported 285 newly confirmed cases and 16 additional fatalities, bringing the countywide total to 63,893 cases and 507 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 58,201 had recovered.
There were 433 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 83 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — an increase in overall hospitalizations, but a slight decrease in ICU admissions, since Thursday.
As of Friday evening, 2,061,842 Riverside County residents, 2,072,840 San Bernardino County residents and 895,084 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.