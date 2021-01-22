LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced Friday its Catholic Cemeteries and Mortuaries started offering contactless burial options due to state and local public health restrictions during the pandemic and high demand for funeral services.
The Archdiocese of Los Angeles said that public health protocols limiting in-person appointments have created delays for people planning services for loved ones that have passed away, prompting the changes.
Families will not witness the burials, but the following services will be offered: arrangements via phone and email for immediate funeral/burial needs, outdoor prayer service, graveside committal immediately following the prayer service; and memorial mass at a later date.
The cemeteries will remain open for people to visit loved ones, but the administration building is closed to the public.
“We follow our Church’s teachings of the Corporal Works of Mercy which includes the burial of the dead. Just as when we give water to the thirsty, food to the hungry or shelter the homeless, all of us at Catholic Cemeteries and Mortuaries see God’s face in the families and patrons we serve,” said Brian McMahon, Director of Community Outreach of the Catholic Cemeteries and Mortuaries.
People seeking further information about the Catholic Cemeteries and Mortuaries’ changes during COVID-19 can go here.
