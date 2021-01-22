LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Friday in an alley in Long Beach. The shooter is still on the loose.
Police were called about 2:40 p.m. to reports of a shooting the 1500 block of Elm Avenue, near 17th Street, the Long Beach Police Department said.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying in an alley, suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body, the department said. He died at the scene.
The victim was identified as Egary Baide, police said.
“Based on the preliminary investigation, the victim was in the alley when a shooting occurred,” the department said in a statement.
No information on the shooter was released. Police said the motive behind the shooting has not been determined and asked that anyone with information call the Long Beach Police Department at (562) 435-6711.
